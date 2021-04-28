FBI identifies suspect in Jackson bank robbery

Surveillance footage of the suspect (Source: FBI)
By Anthony Warren and Jacob Gallant | April 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 1:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police and the FBI are searching for the suspect involved in a bank robbery Wednesday morning in Northeast Jackson.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the BancorpSouth, located in the 1400 block of Canton Mart Road.

According to police, a suspect entered the bank demanding money and took an undetermined amount before driving off.

FBI officials released surveillance footage of the man, who was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, dark-colored baseball cap, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes and glasses.

He was last seen driving a 2008-2011 silver Toyota Camry.

Surveillance footage of the Toyota Camry.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-500.

