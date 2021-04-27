Tougaloo College receives State Historical Marker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Historical Marker at Tougaloo College is a recognition by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History of the significant events that took place on the campus.
Tuesday, a historical marker was unveiled during ceremonies on the campus.
Tougaloo College was established in 1869 by an off-shoot of a New York abolitionist society.
The Department of Archives and History authorized the marker to recognize the school’s role as an academic institution and as a center for organizing and planning protests during the Civil Rights Movement.
That rich history is being passed on to the next generation seeking higher education.
While the marker unveiling ceremony was underway, high school students, like Kabrel Johnson of New Orleans, were touring the campus, learning more about Tougaloo College’s role in fighting for equality in the state.
“This college can be recognized for its historical background,” said Johnson.
One-stop was Woodworth Chapel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke, and Medgar Evers organized protests, fighting segregation and discrimination.
“Dr. Martin Luther King was important for our history, and I feel as though to be able to walk into a building that he walked into is a very important experience I would like to have.”
“All the historical people that’s been here, Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King starting protests here and planning everything,” said Tirus Smith of Richton.
The 22-year-old believes the marker honors the past and influences his future.
“Being a Mississippi kid and growing up here, I feel like that’s something that is significant just for the fact that knowing about our history and knowing about the places that are in Mississippi, knowing your landmarks, knowing the history of those landmarks and everything to do with it,” said Smith.
The group is considering attending Tougaloo.
Land, which was once a plantation decades later, served as a safe haven for Freedom Riders and has educated leaders across the county.
“It’s very much something that would make me consider coming here just for the simple fact that what I’m gonna learn about where I’m from,” added Smith.
More than 800 students are currently enrolled.
