210 single-family homes, hotel coming to Livingston Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 200 single-family homes, garden homes and a hotel are coming to Livingston Road, and the city of Jackson will help foot the bill for the infrastructure needed to support it.
The city of Jackson is considering issuing a $3.3 million tax-increment financing bond for the Villages at Livingston Place.
The Jackson City Council approved an intent to support the project at its April 27 meeting.
The Villages would be located at 2605 Livingston Rd., near the Jackson Medical Mall.
“This project has been in the works for some time now and what attracts me to this project is the fact that it is seeking to have development in an area that is divested in [development],” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
“I am just old enough to know when Livingston Road had more business and development. I remember when we saw that decline, and now [we have] almost a complete absence in that area.”
The mixed-use development is being proposed by VLP, LLC. It will include 210 single-family homes and garden homes, a hotel and other commercial development.
Under terms of the agreement, the developers would ask for $3.3 million to cover the costs of public infrastructure related to the project, such as the construction of new water lines, sewer lines and sidewalks.
The city would issue up to that amount and would repay the debt with the increased property taxes and sales taxes brought in by the project.
Jackson would not issue bonds, though, until the city determines the development would generate enough taxes to retire the debt.
No bonds were being issued at the Tuesday council meeting.
“The intent does not mean we will issue any bonds,” Planning Director Jordan Hillman said. “The intent starts the process of evaluating the TIF plan and entering an agreement to use this mechanism to issue bonds when the revenue is present.”
Jackson would allocate up to 100 percent of the property taxes generated from the project to cover the bond debt, as well as 50 percent of the sales taxes.
As for the $3.3 million, Christiana Sugg, an attorney representing the developers, said Livingston would generate much more in revenue than what VLP is requesting.
No further details of the project were known.
