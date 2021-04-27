Shooter in Copiah Co. killing identified as DEA agent, sheriff says

Shooter turns himself in, victim ID’d in Copiah Co. killing, deputies say (Source: Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordon Gray | April 27, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 2:23 PM

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says a man has turned himself in for a deadly shooting Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Harold Duane Poole and charged him with murder. Poole is a Drug Enforcement Agent, the sheriff says.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Rhymes Road near Crystal Springs.

Investigators say Poole called 9-1-1 about a man trespassing on his property.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of Chase Brewer, 47.

Poole is awaiting his initial court appearance, but investigators are tight-lipped about any other details in the case.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting Copiah County deputies with this investigation.

