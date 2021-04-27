First Alert Forecast: warmth amid clouds mid-week; rain chances late week

We are getting warmer and muggier as high pressure is situated out to our east! Anticipate morning lows only in the upper 60s and afternoon highs as high as the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as a result! Partly sunny skies will remain through the middle of the week as well.
A slow-moving cold front will approach the region by Thursday, bringing our next rain and thunderstorm chances to the area and bringing a temporary end to the well-above average temperatures we’re experiencing. Showers and storms will move in late Thursday and will stick around through Friday morning, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time!
Highs will be back into the 70s & lows will return to the 50s Friday through Sunday, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. At this point, a few showers do look possible this weekend, but be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!
