Large crowd gathers for ‘Stop The Violence March’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large crowd gathered for a “Stop the Violence March” in Jackson on April 25.
State leaders and dozens of concerned residents gathered, hoping to find solutions to combat crime.
The march started at the State Capitol and ended on the steps at Jackson City Hall.
Family members of homicide victims took to the microphone expressing how they’ve been impacted by gun violence and making a plea for it to come to an end.
So far this year, 48 people have died due to gun violence.
Police Chief James Davis was on hand and addressed the crime epidemic.
The chief said his plan to combat crime, Operation Crush, is already being implemented.
Davis said it’s going to take more community involvement to help police put an end to the city’s crime.
“I asked the city council would they just get their citizens together, and then we will come in and hear some of the concerns in their community,” said Davis. “We can best approach that with crime-fighting strategies to address their issues.”
“We’ve got to make sure that anybody who commits an act of violence in the city, we treat it with the harshest penalty possible,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who represents Ward 3.
The city is trying to reduce violence through an inter-local agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
As of now, that agreement still hasn’t been finalized.
As things currently stand, Jackson is on pace to surpass that total this year.
