First Alert Forecast: warm early week; rain chances late week

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect mostly to partly sunny skies amid warm temperatures through the day. After starting off in the 50s, we’ll rebound into the lower 80s. A few more clouds stream in overnight with lows in the 50s again.
TUESDAY: Moisture will begin to pool back into the area – a stray shower can’t be ruled out though most will remain dry amid a mix of clouds and sun. Morning 50s will give way to highs in the middle 80s through the afternoon hours. We’ll only fall back to the middle 60s overnight as clouds continue to push into the area.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern turns a bit more unsettled through mid-late week as a sluggish moving system will yield chances for rain and storms. Highs Wednesday will still top out in the middle 80s amid variably cloudy skies. A few showers may sneak across the river; but the bulk of rain and storm chances will hold off until Thursday and Friday. In the wake of that front, temperatures will ease back a few degrees as we approach the beginning of May. A few hit and miss rain chances will remain in play through the weekend with partly sunny skies. Highs will generally top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.