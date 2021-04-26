First Alert Forecast: warm early week; rain chances late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern turns a bit more unsettled through mid-late week as a sluggish moving system will yield chances for rain and storms. Highs Wednesday will still top out in the middle 80s amid variably cloudy skies. A few showers may sneak across the river; but the bulk of rain and storm chances will hold off until Thursday and Friday. In the wake of that front, temperatures will ease back a few degrees as we approach the beginning of May. A few hit and miss rain chances will remain in play through the weekend with partly sunny skies. Highs will generally top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.