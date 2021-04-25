With COVID-19 numbers going down, Pepsi Pops back on this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being scrubbed last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, an early summer tradition is back on for 2021, with Pepsi Pops Concert slated for June 4.
The event is a crowd favorite and draws thousands of people to the Barnett Reservoir each year to enjoy live music and fireworks.
This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the performance, as well as the 50th year of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s major sponsor, Brown Bottling Group.
MSO President and Executive Director Michael Beattie said with cases going down, the symphony is comfortable with putting on a scaled-back version of the popular show.
“We’re keeping our eye on the Mississippi caseload and on state and municipal requirements in regard to the pandemic, and it looks like we will be safe to go ahead and do an outdoor and distanced concert,” he said.
Beattie said that all state and community guidelines would be followed and that the concert itself would be shorter than normal, in part, to reduce chances to spread the virus.
“It will look and feel like Pepsi Pops, but it won’t be as long and the orchestra won’t be as large,” he said. “But it will have pretty much the same feel.”
Like many arts groups, in the past year, the symphony has had to adjust to a new normal as a result of the virus.
Much of that new normal has meant smaller performances with limited audiences, and those in attendance masked and distanced.
“We’ve been very careful this year to protect our musicians and our audience,” he said. “We’ve been able to have several indoor, small orchestra concerts and those have gone really well.”
Fewer people in seats has also meant fewer ticket sales. As a result, the Symphony has had to not only scale back productions but has had to scale back its budget.
“Of course, we’ve made significant budget cuts. With the help of some major long-time supporters, we … (are) in as good a shape as possible,” he said.
Beattie said symphony officials are now working on a budget for the upcoming year that will help bring the nonprofit arts group out of the pandemic.
“We’re building a budget and concert season that will be pretty much back to normal,” he said. “We’re hoping that will be possible. If we have to mitigate it in any way, we’ll do it.”
But first things first, the symphony plans on closing out the current season with Pepsi Pops. The event will feature a variety of pop standards, Broadway tunes, Americana, and marches, followed by a fireworks display.
And even though MSO will be celebrating 40 years of the event, Beattie said patrons shouldn’t expect any special celebration.
Said Beattie, “We’re feeling tremendously lucky just to have a concert with fireworks.”
