Police: Cleveland woman shot to death in car in front of teen son by 2 suspects who fled scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting of a 48-year-old woman.
According to police, officers responded to East 76th Street near Union avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.
The first officers on the scene found the victim in her car with gunshot wounds to her head and chest. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Detectives have preliminarily learned that the victim returned home in her car with her son when two male suspects approached and began firing shots.
The suspects then fled from the scene in a vehicle, according to police. Descriptions of the suspects or vehicle are not available at this time.
The deadly shooting victim’s 13-year-old son was uninjured, police said, and was being cared for by neighbors when officers arrives.
The shooting is still under investigation.
