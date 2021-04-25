MSU hands Leiter first loss, even series with Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Mississippi State baseball program never trailed in its 7-4 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday (April 24) evening at Hawkins Field to even the SEC road series.
Mississippi State (28-9, 10-6 SEC) built a 7-1 lead with two in the first inning, two in the fifth and three in the seventh, but Vanderbilt (30-6, 12-4 SEC) got one in the first and scored three times in the seventh to close the gap, before the MSU bullpen was able to close out the game. Will Bednar (3-1) propelled the Bulldogs to a win with five strong innings and eight strikeouts. He allowed just one run on three hits and walked three. Preston Johnson struck out two over one and one-third innings of work with two runs allowed.
Landon Sims allowed one run but threw the final two and two-thirds innings to preserve the victory. The Bulldog trio fanned 12 batters to move MSU’s program record streak to 18 games with double-digit strikeouts.
Logan Tanner did most of the damage with a 3-for-5 night at the plate and three RBIs. He hit his seventh home run – fourth in SEC play – and collected his ninth multi-RBI game of the year, with four coming in the last eight games. Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a home run over the right field wall, his second leadoff home run of the season (Arkansas State; April 13). The home run extended his reached base streak to 23 games.
Tanner Allen posted a two-hit night for his 15th multi-hit game of the season and came around to score twice. The top five hitters in State’s lineup all reach base at least twice in the game.
For Vanderbilt, Jack Leiter gave up a career high in runs (4) and hits (5) and suffered his first career loss. Prior to Saturday, Leiter’s career highs in runs and hits came with three and four, respectively, versus TCU in 2020 and at Tennessee last weekend. The right-hander also fanned eight batters in the game. Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached base four times and Jayson Gonzalez and Cooper Davis both went 2-for-4 with one and two RBIs, respectively.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.