MSU hands Leiter first loss, even series with Vandy

Mississippi State (28-9, 10-6 SEC) built a 7-1 lead with two in the first inning, two in the fifth and three in the seventh, but Vanderbilt (30-6, 12-4 SEC) got one in the first and scored three times in the seventh to close the gap, before the MSU bullpen was able to close out the game. Will Bednar (3-1) propelled the Bulldogs to a win with five strong innings and eight strikeouts. He allowed just one run on three hits and walked three. Preston Johnson struck out two over one and one-third innings of work with two runs allowed.