James Benton, 43

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Benton, a 43-year-old man, died Friday, March 12, 2021, after a shooting in south Jackson, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Maria Drive.
Brown said Benton and his brother Fredrick got into a fight, which led to both men shooting each other in the head.
James Benton died at the scene.
Paramedics rushed Fredrick Benton to an undisclosed hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.