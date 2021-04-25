Herman Windom, 34

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Herman Windom, a 34-year-old man, died Monday, March 1, 2021, after a shooting in a residential neighborhood, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to Knob Hill Drive around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Sam Brown said the incident happened after a disagreement between two men.
Windom died at the scene.
Investigators recovered a stolen firearm they believe was used in the shooting.
Police arrested Joe Luther Brown, 28, and charged him with murder and possession of the stolen gun.
