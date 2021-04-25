First Alert Forecast: turning warmer into the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and bright blue skies as high pressure holds strong across the region. It has also felt quite comfortable as well since we’ve had lower humidity throughout the day. Into tonight, expect cool and calm conditions with overnight lows falling to the lower 50′s under mainly clear skies.
Although it might be a cool start to the day tomorrow morning, temperatures will quickly warm up throughout the day. We should be able to reach the lower 80′s into the afternoon hours. It will still feel comfortable and pleasant out since humidity should continue to be on the lower side. High level clouds could be around during the day, but mainly sunny skies should persist into the new work week.
Over the coming days, high pressure will build out to the east resulting to southerly flow returning across the region. This will lead to muggier and more humid conditions by mid-week. Temperatures will also trend warmer as well with highs in the mid 80′s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will likely return by Thursday and Friday with our next rain maker moving in by the end of the work week. At this point, the chance for severe storms doesn’t look very likely, but we will keep a close eye on how models trend over the next couple of days.
