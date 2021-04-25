First Alert Forecast: turning warmer into the work week

Over the coming days, high pressure will build out to the east resulting to southerly flow returning across the region. This will lead to muggier and more humid conditions by mid-week. Temperatures will also trend warmer as well with highs in the mid 80′s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will likely return by Thursday and Friday with our next rain maker moving in by the end of the work week. At this point, the chance for severe storms doesn’t look very likely, but we will keep a close eye on how models trend over the next couple of days.