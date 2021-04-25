First Alert Forecast: bright & sunny skies to end off our weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a bit of a cool start with temperatures in the lower 50′s across most of central and southwest MS on this early Sunday morning. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure builds in over the region. Expect high temperatures this afternoon in the mid and upper 70′s. Overall, it will be a very nice and beautiful day. Into tonight, we’ll see clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50′s.
We’ll kick off the new work week tomorrow with more bright and mainly sunny skies as high pressure continues to hold strong. It will likely be a tad milder and warmer out with temperatures expected to warm to the lower 80′s into the afternoon hours. More clouds will likely be around by Tuesday, but we should continue to be dry along with mild.
There is still uncertainty and model differences, but by Thursday or so, we could see our next system move in and will likely bring our next best opportunity for shower and storms over the coming days. We’ll have more details on timing and strength of the next couple of days as we fine tune the forecast. As of now, a brief cool down looks possible by the end of the work week once the system clears the area.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.