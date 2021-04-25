Early lead disappears as MSU drops series at Vanderbilt

Jackson Fristoe (3-3) allowed five runs - four earned - in four and one-third innings of work in the loss. He struck out six batters and walked two. Houston Harding allowed two runs and struck out three in one and one-third innings of work. The combination of Parker Stinnett, Cam Tullar, and Mikey Tepper closed out the last two and one-third innings scoreless with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts.