Early lead disappears as MSU drops series at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After grabbing an early 4-0 lead, the Mississippi State baseball program couldn’t scratch another run across as Vanderbilt pushed across seven unanswered runs to win a 7-4 decision on Sunday (April 25) at Hawkins Field.
Mississippi State (29-10, 11-7 SEC) built a 4-0 lead with three in the first and one in the second, however, Vanderbilt (31-7, 13-5 SEC) answered back with two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to come from behind for the win.
Tanner Allen carried the Bulldogs offense with a 3-for-5 day at the plate. His 16th multi-hit game of the season included a double and a home run, his sixth on the season and fourth in SEC play. Luke Hancock added an RBI double to the box score and Scotty Dubrule drove in two runs with a single in the opening frame.
Rowdy Jordan ensured his reached base streak went to 24 games with a walk to start the game. He eventually scored to mark the third time on the weekend that he reached base and scored in the first inning.
Jackson Fristoe (3-3) allowed five runs - four earned - in four and one-third innings of work in the loss. He struck out six batters and walked two. Houston Harding allowed two runs and struck out three in one and one-third innings of work. The combination of Parker Stinnett, Cam Tullar, and Mikey Tepper closed out the last two and one-third innings scoreless with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts.
The Bulldogs pushed their streak of 10-or-more strikeouts to 19 straight games with 13 more strikeouts in the series finale versus the Commodore.
For Vanderbilt, Chris McElvain (3-0) allowed only one run over five and one-third innings of relief work to earn the win. Nick Maldonado (3) closed out the game with three and one-third innings of scoreless, hitless work to grab the save. Carter Young homered and tripled to drive in three RBIs and scored twice.
