Blue team shines in Grove Bowl as Ole Miss caps off spring

Corral looked in midseason form coming off an electric 2020 season, ending the day 12-of-19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns in just one half of action. Corral led the FBS in total offense in 2020 with an average of 384.9 yards per game, and is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories heading into the 2021 campaign. Offensively, that opening trio all got their moment in the sun, with Sanders leading all receivers with 135 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions, and Walker leading all rushers with 75 yards and two scores on 11 attempts.