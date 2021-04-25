Alderman’s walk-off caps off crazy Ole Miss comeback

Dougherty beaned Bianco to begin the fifth inning and Bianco later gave LSU another run for the fifth consecutive inning. The RBI single by Crews gave the Tigers a 9-1 lead. Gonzalez doubled to right field in the bottom half of the fifth, but all to no avail due to a fly out. Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh, the Rebels loaded the bases with no outs, but again failed to get runners in with three straight retired.