MSU squanders early lead at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A run in the first and one in the ninth was not enough for Mississippi State baseball in a 6-2 loss at Vanderbilt on Friday (April 23) night at Hawkins Field.
Kamren James had a hand in both runs for Mississippi State (28-9, 10-6 SEC) with a first inning RBI and a ninth inning run scored. Vanderbilt (30-6, 12-4 SEC) scored four in the fourth and two in the eighth to account for their scoring.
Rowdey Jordan moved his reached base streak to 22 games with a 2-for-4 night at the plate. He led off the game with a double and came around to score the first run of the contest. James reached on an error in the ninth, scored a run and drove in the first run of the game with a ground out.
Luke Hancock singled to drive in one run and Tanner Allen was hit by a pitch to round out the base runners for MSU.
For the 17th straight game, Mississippi State fanned 10-or-more batters, as Christian MacLeod fanned seven and Stone Simmons added three more to reach double digits. MacLeod (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits to go along with the strikeouts in the loss, while Simmons gave up two runs on three hits. Chase Patrick closed out the game with one inning of work and one hit allowed.
Kumar Rocker (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits in a complete game victory. He fanned eight and hit one batter. Isaiah Thomas and Cooper Davis each drove in two RBIs and CJ Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
