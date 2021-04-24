First Alert Forecast: morning showers & storms likely, turning drier into this afternoon/evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been an active overnight period with showers and thunderstorms pushing across the area. Most of the showers and storms have exited the area, but another line will move throughout the area this morning. An isolated strong to severe storm could be possible with the line along with a few other showers that develop throughout the morning hours. We’ll turn drier and brighter later on this afternoon and evening. Expect highs today right around 80 degrees during the afternoon hours. Into tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 50′s.
Very nice and beautiful conditions are anticipated heading into our Sunday. We’ll bright and mainly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70′s. Overall, it will be such a nice day to end off our weekend with high pressure building in over the region.
Quiet and dry conditions will carry into the start of the new work week for Monday along with mild temperatures. By late Wednesday and Thursday, our next system is expected to swing in and will likely bring us our next best opportunity for showers and storms by mid-week. We’ll have more details on this system a bit closer to time as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. Cooler temperatures are expected to move in by the end of the work week once the system clears.
