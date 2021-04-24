First Alert Forecast: morning showers & storms likely, turning drier into this afternoon/evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been an active overnight period with showers and thunderstorms pushing across the area. Most of the showers and storms have exited the area, but another line will move throughout the area this morning. An isolated strong to severe storm could be possible with the line along with a few other showers that develop throughout the morning hours. We’ll turn drier and brighter later on this afternoon and evening. Expect highs today right around 80 degrees during the afternoon hours. Into tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 50′s.