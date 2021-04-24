First Alert Forecast: more sunshine expected heading into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today has shaped up to be very nice and bright once the showers and storms cleared our area earlier this morning. Expect breezy and warm conditions throughout our Saturday evening. Sustained winds will likely be around 15-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH! We’ll see quiet conditions heading into the overnight period. It will likely be breezy at times with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 50′s by tomorrow morning.
High pressure will build in across the region throughout Sunday leading to more sunny skies and nice conditions for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow are expecting to warm to the middle to upper 70′s during the afternoon hours. It will be a great day to spend outdoor tomorrow.
We’ll see the dry and quiet conditions carry into the start of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will also be quite mild and warm in the 80′s through about mid-week as well. There’s still uncertainty and model differences, but at this point we could see our next system move in by Thursday or so that will bring us our next best opportunity for showers and storms over the coming days. We’ll have more details and specifics a bit closer to time as we fine tune our forecast. We could see a brief cool down by the end of the work week back to the low 70′s once the system clears.
