23-year-old tow truck driver killed in crash while assisting stranded driver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead after a crash on I-12 Friday morning (April 23), police say.
According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before 6 a.m., Tyler Patrick Quave, a 23-year-old tow truck operator from Bush, was in the process of helping a stranded driver on the shoulder of I-12 eastbound.
Quave parked his tow truck partially on the right shoulder and partially in the right exit lane to Brewster Road with the truck’s emergency lights activated. Police say Quave was wearing his reflective uniform company shirt.
As Quave was loading the disabled vehicle, a Nissan Van traveling eastbound on the exit ramp failed to change lanes and sideswiped the tow truck, striking Quave.
Quave sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police confirm. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology tests are pending analysis.
Troopers will consult with St. Tammany Parish officials to determine if any criminal or traffic charges need to be pursued.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.