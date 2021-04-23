Store owner shot, killed during jewelry store robbery in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery Friday morning.
Indianola police say a robber or group of robbers entered Paul’s Jewelry Store around 10:40 a.m.
Jamie Iverson, one of the owners, was working alone during the robbery and was shot in the head.
She was rushed to the hospital in Jackson where she later died.
Iverson and her husband Rodney have owned the store on Front Street for more than 20 years.
No one has been arrested at this time.
Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol are assisting Indianola police in the investigation.
