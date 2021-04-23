Mayor Lumumba says every effort is being made to keep the public safe in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Street racing continues to be a problem in Jackson but police officers are tracking down those who participate. As we continue our exclusive one-on-one with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, he discusses street racing but also criminals who he tells us don’t fear the consequences of getting caught and being locked up.
One of the most recent deadly shootings happened Tuesday. William Wright, 24, killed on Ridgewood Road near Adkins Boulevard. One witness describing over a dozen shots fired in a matter of seconds. Those bullets breaking two passenger windows... and injuring the driver.
It doesn’t help when you have people who are so brazen that, in the middle of the day, in broad daylight, they will open fire on a vehicle, taking a life, where there’s other people in the area. People are frightened. How does Mayor Lumumba address their concerns?
“Well we first and foremost we want them to know that we are gaining information and we are aggressively going to attack that,” Lumumba said. “There is information that I believe our police department knows about that. But also we have to deal with the systemic issues that are taking place. One challenge and one thing that emboldens people is the lack of fear over the repercussions.”
Mayor Lumumba tells us the Jackson Police Department is making arrests.
“JPD is arresting people every day. Many of the people that we find in these deadly circumstances have been arrested, have been detained, have been, you know, sent to jail only to be released, you know, and right back in the situation that we find them in,” said Mayor Lumumba.
Street racing is another problem we discuss with the Mayor. Chief James Davis also addressed the issue during a Community Meeting Thursday night, giving information on citations issued since street racing that shut down I-55.
Chief Davis said, “We have issued almost 4,000 since that incident, almost 4,000 citations across the city.”
Mayor Lumumba said, “What we have is people who are taking advantage of, you know, the means of communication that they have in private and, you know, rearranging where the meet up location will be. And so our police department is chasing, chasing that issue and, you know, developing strategies of how they, they restrict that dangerous activity.”
Mayor Lumumba has extended the teen curfew several times. He tells us it has been effective and is just one more tool the city is using to reduce and prevent problems.
“It’s dual in its purpose. It’s dual purpose in that we’re trying to protect teens and protect residents at the same time. As we continue to bolster other efforts of public safety across the city,” the Mayor said.
The Mayor says concerns about police response time are being addressed as the city continues to build on the number of officers who serve and protect in Jackson.
