Kosciusko police need your help to ID car burglary suspects

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department needs your help to identify two people wanted for car burglary.
The incident happened Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Exxon on Highway 12, according to investigators.
KPD says a purse was taken during the burglary, then shortly afterward a Black male and a Black female used a credit card, that was inside the purse at Kangaroo Crossing and Wal-Mart.
The couple was traveling in a red Chevrolet extended cab pick-up with no available license plate number.
If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects, please contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.
