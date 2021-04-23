Jackson chef scores ‘Fire Masters’ win on Cooking Channel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Jackson chef and caterer who also runs a non-profit promoting healthy food made national news on the Food Network’s Cooking Channel.
The Jackson Convention & Visitors Bureau shouted out Chef Nick Wallace for his ’Fire Masters’ win that he plans to use to fund his non-profit, Creativity Kitchen.
Creativity Kitchen is Wallace’s non-profit ‘chef-inspired fuel for hungry learners,’ according to his website. Wallace works closely with Jackson Public Schools to inspire health and nutrition in school meals.
“I grew up on the farm. Off in the woods, walking through the blueberry bushes, shoes off. I ate dirt as a kid,” Wallace says on his website, but he’s eating anything but dirt these days.
He was also featured on the list of “Best Chefs America” in 2013 and 2017 and won the Food Network’s Chopped: Alton Brown Challenge in 2017.
For his most recent win, Wallace walked away with $10K, a new grill, and bragging rights, of course.
