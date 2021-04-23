Former Vicksburg resident charged with murder of man in Texas

WEBB CO., Texas. (WLBT) - A former Vicksburg resident was indicted for murder in Texas, the Webb County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Vicksburg Daily News.
Police say Colton Branning, 30, took 25-year-old Justin Allen down a dead end of Clark Blvd. in Laredo, Texas where he shot him in the head.
After Allen’s body was found, Branning was brought in by Laredo Police to be questioned, but subsequently, he was released by authorities.
He was later arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas.
Branning remains in jail with a $250,000 bond. District Judge Monica Notzon will hear his case.
