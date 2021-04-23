First Alert Forecast: rain, storms turn likely late Friday, early Saturday

FRIDAY: Our next storm system will gradually move toward the region – but most of the rain and storms will hold off until Friday evening and will continue through the overnight hours. Before the rain and storms move into the area, expect a warm and breezy day amid mainly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the 70s. Rain and storms will increase by Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. A line of strong storms will sweep through overnight – yielding strong winds, hail and the possibility of a spin-up tornado. Risk starts to diminish by early Saturday morning. Localized flooding is also a concern along and north of I-20 where we could pick up several inches of rain in short order.