First Alert Forecast: rain, storms turn likely late Friday, early Saturday

FRIDAY: Our next storm system will gradually move toward the region – but most of the rain and storms will hold off until Friday evening and will continue through the overnight hours. Before the rain and storms move into the area, expect a warm and breezy day amid mainly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the 70s. Rain and storms will increase by Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. A line of strong storms will sweep through overnight – yielding strong winds, hail and the possibility of a spin-up tornado. Risk starts to diminish by early Saturday morning. Localized flooding is also a concern along and north of I-20 where we could pick up several inches of rain in short order.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain and storms will generally be exiting through the morning hours. A few lingering storms will be possible through Saturday afternoon, but more isolated in nature. Highs will rebound amid a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet through Sunday with full sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Both nights will be clear and cool, in the lower 50s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will move across the area through Monday – pushing highs into the lower to middle 80s amid mostly sunny skies. As the ridge shift east, warmer, muggier air will shift through the region for Tuesday. Eventually, storm chances look to increase through Wednesday and Thursday – yielding another severe weather risk across the area that will need to be monitored over the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
