David Archie found not guilty of simple domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Co. District 2 Supervisor David Archie was found not guilty of simple domestic violence Friday.
The case stemmed from a Jan. 23 incident between Archie and his wife Niya Hopkins. A video surfaced showing Archie putting his wife’s clothes on the curb. He then allegedly removed all bedroom doors from their hinges inside the house.
After the incident, Hopkins filed for divorce, claiming Archie “has been and is guilty of adultery and habitual cruel and inhuman treatment.”
The trial was originally scheduled for Monday, but was pushed back. During that time, Archie claimed the judge was biased against him and asked Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to remove him from office.
