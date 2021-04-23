COVID precautions being taken as local concerts begin again

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID restrictions are lifted, more social events are coming to the metro. Event organizers are taking extra precautions to keep their patrons safe.
At this weekends Twilight Concert in Ridgeland they will be doing temperature checks and health screenings before guests enter the venue. Guests will also be required to wear masks when moving about.
Next weekend organizers of the Art Wine and Wheels event say they’re also spreading out their guests and taking other steps to keep their guests safe.
Chris Chapman, C.E.O. and President of Visit Ridgeland, said, “We have been working for a whole year to make sure this festival footprint is going to be COVID friendly. We took a festival that was all very encompassed in a small space and we doubled and expanded our footprint and were able to add sanitizing stations.”
About 1,800 people are expected to attend the concert in Ridgeland on Saturday. The gates open at 1 p.m. and there will be food served from local restaurants as well. Tickets are available at ardenland.net
