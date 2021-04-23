Coroner: Scott Co. man shot in chest following argument involving lawnmower engine

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Scott County man has died following an argument involving a lawnmower engine.
It happened Thursday afternoon north of Forest on Highway 21.
The argument between Jimmy Knowles and Perry Webb stemmed from money owed for help doing a scrap job. Knowles wanted $20 or a lawnmower engine.
According to officials, at some point during the argument Knowles went to his car and got his shotgun. He fired it once into Webb’s chest.
Webb would later be pronounced dead at the scene.
Knowles ran away from the area but was later arrested at his home on Harrison Road in Scott County.
The case is still under investigation.
