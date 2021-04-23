Community meeting aimed at addressing M-Bar violence turns into broader crime discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A community meeting was initially called for Thursday evening by Jackson City Councilman for Ward 1 Ashby Foote as a way to get feedback on the crime issues at the M-Bar Sports Grill. Instead, most of the meeting was much less zeroed in and became a discussion of larger issues in the capital city.
The topic of Jackson crime sparks an emotional reaction with many community members like Natasha Wade.
“It’s scary,” noted Wade. “You’re scared to just go to your neighborhood store. We are scared in our own homes. Something needs to be done.”
The first hour of the meeting was mostly a Q and A with the area’s top cops, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Sheriff Lee Vance.
“We have some social issues here in Jackson,” described Chief James Davis. “For us to get to the root of crime, we must address the brokenness and communities.”
“And while we cannot increase the number of police on the street right now, one thing we can do, Chief Davis, instead of having officers playing hide and seek trying to catch people speeding… we need to have them stationed somewhere and try to catch criminals,” said one concerned citizen.
There was a question about how the Hinds County Sheriff’s office could assist JPD in addressing concerns. Sheriff Lee Vance says when he took office, there were two deputies patrolling the entire county. That’s gone up to seven. Still...
“For us to have more of an impact, more of visibility inside of the city of Jackson, then we’re going to have to continue to build our ranks,” added Sheriff Vance.
Despite being the initial reason for the meeting, deadly shootings at M-bar didn’t take up much time. Owner Richard Bradley did explain to the crowd some of the changes he’s planning.
“We will not tolerate violence,” said Bradley. “We will not let violence ruin us for our community. We’re willing to come in and add more officers to the parameters around business. We’re also going to raise the age limits on some nights and we’re constantly evaluating our business.”
Homeowner Larry Little lives in nearby Ridgewood Park and says he hopes those will be enough to address the problems. But he’s still worried about maintaining a high quality of life.
“What we’re saying is if you’re not going to run your establishment the right way then it should be closed,” added homeowner Larry Little.
There were also comments from some in the crowd saying they didn’t think M-Bar was the problem.
But there were several community members who say they hope more forums will take place for them to voice broader concerns like they did Thursday night.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.