After tweet controversy, Trump calls LeBron James’ ‘racist’ rants ‘divisive’ and ‘nasty’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former President Trump is calling one of the most famous basketball players in the world “divisive” after a tweet dipped the player in hot water.
Earlier this week, LeBron James posted and then quickly deleted a tweet regarding an officer involved in a deadly Ohio shooting this week.
Video of the shooting showed police on the scene of a fight between two Black teen girls, one of which was armed with a knife. She was attempting to stab the other teen.
The shooting occurred on the same day a verdict was reached in the killing of George Floyd. Derek Chavin, the cop who knelt on the neck of Floyd for over 9 minutes, was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter.
In the aftermath of the shooting and the verdict, James tweeted a photo of the officer involved in the Ohio shooting with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT.”
James would then delete the tweet, soon explaining that he took it down because it was being used “to create more hate.”
“This isn’t about one officer,” he wrote. “It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism.”
The deleted tweet was met with criticism, with the National Fraternal Order of Police calling it “disgraceful & extremely reckless.” They would add that “the officer saved a young girl’s life.”
Another person to criticize James was Donald Trump, who said that the Los Angeles Laker should “focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA.”
Trump would also say that James’ “RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning.”
“He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” Trump concluded.
