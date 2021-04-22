Trahan finds home at Belhaven

It’s hard not to find Trahan without a smile when she’s on a softball field these days, because she is not taking for granted these moments playing a sport that she has loved her entire life. As the seventh-ranked Blazers get set to close out the regular season and prepare for the postseason, Trahan is fully aware that she doesn’t have many softball games left. However at this point, every game the Louisiana-native has played at Belhaven has been lagniappe, considering she thought her career had been halted two years ago.