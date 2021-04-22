Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful day was enjoyed today, but while the weather for most of Friday may be nice, some storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. Light winds tonight will almost be calm but will turn from the southerly direction Friday at 20mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies will give way to a few afternoon showers and temperatures in the 70s, but it’s more likely we see storms Friday night into Saturday morning. One to three inches of rain are possible. Winds will be gusty and possibly damaging with some of the storms. Frequent lightning and small hail are likely, while a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. There won’t be much of a temperature change over the weekend. Most of the wet weather will be over by sunrise Saturday, but a few lingering showers or thunderstorms could pop up during the day. The bottom line is we are expecting a weaker system from a severe weather threat, but it will take place during the late or overnight hours, which is unfortunate. Otherwise, the weekend will turn nice with highs in the 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday with plenty of sunshine by then. Average high is 77 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:36pm.