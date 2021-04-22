St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came super early for one Mississippi man!
The 2021 Saint Jude Dream Home winner is Walter Donald of Jackson.
WLBT made the big announcement that Donald won live Thursday, April 22, on WLBT at Noon.
He’s one of 12,000 people who purchased a record number of tickets in record time this year.
A grand total of $1.2 million was raised for the St. Jude Children’s hospital, where families never pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
Donald’s new home is in the Crossview Plantation subdivision off Holly Bush Road in Rankin County.
Just over 3,000 square feet, the home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and sits on a spacious lot.
Builders are in the final stages of finishing the home and making sure it has a personal touch.
William Faye Gipson of Jackson also won a pair of diamond earrings courtesy of Juniker Jewelry Company in Madison.
Daniel Chapman of Braxton won an all-inclusive vacation for two at any Secrets Vacation and Spa, courtesy of Lee Garland of Re/Max Alliance.
Also, Vonda Reeves of Jackson won a $3,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Welch Law Firm, LLC.
Last year, WLBT helped raise $1.1M for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
