St. Jude Dream Home giveaway Noon today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lucky ticket holder will win a dream home Thursday in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
WLBT is announcing the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home at Noon!
A record number of 12,000 tickets were sold this year in record time, raising $1.2 million for the St. Jude Children’s hospital, where families never pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
The home is in the Crossview Plantation subdivision off Holly Bush Road in Rankin County.
Just over 3,000 square feet, the home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and sits on a spacious lot.
Builders are in the final stages of finishing the home and making sure it has a personal touch.
