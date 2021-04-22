Rep. Michael Guest calls attempt at D.C. statehood a ‘power grab’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the heels of the U.S. House of Representatives approving a landmark bill which would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state, some are calling it nothing more than a political power grab.
The measure, past by a 216-208 vote in the Democratic-lead House, will now be handed to the U.S. Senate, where its future remains murky.
“Now is the time for bold action,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is in favor of statehood, stating that it would fulfill ”the promise of liberty and justice for all.” The Biden White House has also come out in support of D.C. statehood.
A recent study found that 49% of Americans support D.C. statehood while 45% do not.
If it were to become a state, Washington, D.C would be renamed Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. The heavily Democratic state would also be given one representative and two senators.
Many Republicans, though, are calling this effort to create the state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth “flatly unconstitutional” with Representative Michael Guest (R, Miss.) saying that it is “simply a power grab to add Democratic seats to the House and Senate.”
Guest did sign on to an alternative bill which would grant the citizens of D.C. citizenship in Maryland, calling the solution “simple.”
“Unfortunately, Democrats have not shown an interest in this common-sense approach,” Guest stated. “Their goal is to expand Democrats’ majorities in Congress.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.