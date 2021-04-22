Recycling pickup service looking to launch in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new recycling pickup service is looking to launch soon in Warren County.
Recyclops, an at-home recycling pickup service, is looking for Vicksburg and Warren County residents to sign up. Once they get 100 homes, the service will launch.
“Current problems within our country’s recycling system won’t be solved until recycling is accessible and affordable to all,” said Ryan Smith, founder and CEO of Recyclops. “There are 34 million rural and peri-urban homes across the U.S. that lack access to convenient affordable recycling. We’re on a mission to change that one community at a time.”
Recyclops currently operates in 70 cities across the country, seeking an opportunity to provide affordable recycling options to communities where it’s not easily accessible.
The pickup includes paper, plastic containers, cardboard, metal cans and newsprint. In some areas, glass collection may also be available.
The service costs $12 per month with bi-monthly pickups.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.