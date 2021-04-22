Need a job? Amazon in Madison County now hiring

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s more progress to report on the Amazon fulfillment center under construction in Madison County.
It’s all part of the Madison County mega-site. It’s a massive 3 million square foot building located right off Highway 22 in Canton.
This week, Amazon started posting the first job openings that will be available when they open in September.
The jobs listed in their website are mostly management positions like warehouse managers and internet technology managers. The building sits on 80 acres.
Officials with the Madison County Economic Development Authority say they have another 825 acres on the mega-site they want to develop.
That would mean more businesses and more jobs coming to the area.
Joseph Deason, Executive Director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority, said, “There’s a lot of activity. Obviously with COVID the world is starting to open back up again, we’re looking for foreign direct investment. We do wanna make sure we diversify our economy here in Madison County so we’re looking for food distribution food manufacturing data centers, IT advanced manufacturing companies as well.”
Amazon’s starting pay is $15 an hour. If you want to be alerted when other jobs listings become available, you can text MISSNOW to 77088 on your phone.
That will allow you to receive notifications of when the jobs are on the website and you can be first in line to apply. The job listings can be found at www.amazon.jobs
