Miss. teacher nominated for national Teacher of the Year award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Social Science teacher in Columbus just received one of the highest honors a teacher can get!
Julie Heintz at The Mississippi School for Math and Science was nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award.
Her name was selected in the senior division of the National History Day (NHD) National Contest.
Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher whose shown a commitment to engaging students in learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies, and participation in the National History Day Contest.
“These educators are leading examples for their peers and invaluable resources for their students,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, National History Day Executive Director. “I congratulate Ms. Heintz on her well-deserved nomination.”
All nominees will receive $500 just for being selected.
The national winner will be announced on June 19 at the virtual National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony.
