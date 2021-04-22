Mayor Lumumba discusses crime problem and how the community is stepping up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime is the main topic of our interview with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
The Mayor says police officers are making arrests every day and he says members of the community fed up with violence are stepping up.
“Everyone is talking about this, everyone is concerned. People are frightened. What can be done at this point and I know this is disturbing for you as well,” Mayor Lumumba said. “It is absolutely disturbing. And we are all traumatized when we see death occur before us an unnecessary death especially.”
Lumumba does not hold back when talking about the deadly violence in the Capital City. He says in looking for solutions, policing should not be the only focus.
Mayor Lumumba said, “This same analysis time and time and time again when we act like the issue of crime is exclusive to policing. It has never proven to be true. Right? Not only in Jackson, anywhere on the planet is not proven to be true that simply looking at police is the panacea to how we solve crime. I believe that if we are looking towards that to be the solution then we are already approaching this in a reductive and failed approach.”
The Mayor says both his administration and the police department are vigilant and serious about this issue. He says while he can’t release details, there is new information on the triple shooting on Pinebrook Drive on Friday.
“I do believe that we have a feud that is taking place from the information that I’m being provided between neighborhoods. And so now that police understand that, they’re working to see how they create a better public safety, strategies around, you know, dealing with that dispute that is taking place and make certain that we keep people safe”, Lumumba said.
He says the plan of Police Chief James Davis to deal with crime is underway.
“We’re going to protect residents of Jackson at all costs, right? And when someone commits a crime like what we saw, they will be held accountable. They are going to be held accountable. What we want to ultimately get to is a place that we don’t see that happen any more,” said the Mayor.
The mayor says he is encouraged by one thing.
Mayor Lumumba said, “This is what I’m encouraged by. I’m hearing from community. I’m having people who are calling me and saying, listen, you know, we think that this is some of the disputes that are taking place. We think that this is some of the trouble that is brewing. And when we start talking in that way, right? When we all start saying, look, this is how, you know, I want to help with what’s going on, not because you’re trying to get somebody in trouble but you’re trying to save lives, right? And ultimately I think that is something that we can build on and create a more comprehensive and robust strategy in how we eliminate crime.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.