Magnolia Agriculture Museum hosts groundbreaking for new Magnolia Gardens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum had a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson broke the ground for the new Magnolia Gardens.
The gardens will serve as a continuation of the “Avenues of Magnolias” initiative meant to honor or memorialize loved ones with a living legacy.
The project has two phases before it is completed. First, there will be a garden with lighted pathways and water features. The next step will include a Magnolia tree-lined boulevard with landscaping.
You can support the gardens by donating money in honor or memory of someone special to you.
Each donation is acknowledged with a letter and certificate; however, If you donate more than $5,000, you will receive a plaque at the garden site.
To contribute, please visit www.msmagnoliagardens.com.
