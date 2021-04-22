Magnolia Agriculture Museum hosts groundbreaking for new Magnolia Gardens

Groundbreaking at the new Magnolia Gardens. (Source: MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By Jordon Gray | April 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum had a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson broke the ground for the new Magnolia Gardens.

The gardens will serve as a continuation of the “Avenues of Magnolias” initiative meant to honor or memorialize loved ones with a living legacy.

The project has two phases before it is completed. First, there will be a garden with lighted pathways and water features. The next step will include a Magnolia tree-lined boulevard with landscaping.

You can support the gardens by donating money in honor or memory of someone special to you.

Each donation is acknowledged with a letter and certificate; however, If you donate more than $5,000, you will receive a plaque at the garden site.

To contribute, please visit www.msmagnoliagardens.com.

