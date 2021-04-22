‘It was a great vibe’: Jim Hill High cheerleaders win top honors in national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There haven’t been many bright spots for students during the pandemic, but that’s not the case for Jim Hill High School Cheerleaders.
The squad recently won top honors in the Powerhouse National Stomp and Shake Cheerleading and Dance Competitions. The squad’s show stopping performances gave them two first place trophies and one third place win in five categories.
They earned those awards at the Powerhouse Nationals at Virginia State University on March 20. The 17 member squad won full stunt and tumble and the Blackout Routine.
“They knew what the stakes were,” said Head Cheerleading Coach Tamika Harris. “They were willing to make those self sacrifices so that we could reach our goals.”
For the head coach, often practicing virtually, quarantining three times and traveling to Petersburg, Virginia was a feat within itself.
“In a year where there was a lot they couldn’t do, this allowed them a chance to see what they could do with hard work and perseverance,” added Harris. They were the only Mississippi team, traveling the farthest, competing against high schools from the East Coast.
“We gave it all we could,” said four year squad member Ormyiae Bogan. She is one of four seniors on the squad.
“They were saying first place and they called our name, and it was just- it was amazing...” said Bogan. “We were screaming. The crowd was screaming. It was a great vibe.”
This is sophomore Terri Powell’s first year cheering for the Tigers.
“It was amazing because it was my first time and, like, to come back a two time champion it’s really something that you look forward to. I really enjoyed it,” said Powell.
Jim Hill plans to compete in two national championships next year. A Championship Drive by Recognition Ceremony will be held for the cheerleaders April 29, 2021 at the school from 6-7 p.m.
