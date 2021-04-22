George Floyd and Emmett Till families see parallels in loss

FILE - In this April, 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is convicted in the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. The lynching of Black Chicago teen Emmett Till galvanized the civil rights movement. Floyd's killing by police sparked a worldwide call for racial justice. The deaths of Till and Floyd are separated by more than six decades, but their families feel a deep connection in their grief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: John Minchillo)