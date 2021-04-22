First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Thursday; storm chances return late Friday, early Saturday

THURSDAY: A few clouds will stream through the skies through Thursday after a chilly start to the day in the 40s; sunshine will still help to push highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will tend to increase overnight ahead of next weather maker that is due into the region by late Friday. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
FRIDAY: Our next storm system will gradually move toward the region – but most of the rain and storms will hold off until Friday evening and will continue through the overnight hours. Before the rain and storms move into the area, expect a warm and breezy day amid mainly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the 70s. Rain and storms will increase by Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. A line of strong storms will sweep through overnight – yielding strong winds, hail and the possibility of a spin-up tornado. Risk starts to diminish by early Saturday morning. Localized flooding is also a concern along and north of I-20 where we could pick up several inches of rain in short order.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The weekend will not be a washout – a few lingering storms will be possible Saturday before completely clearing out. In the wake of that system - we’ll transition back to sunshine with highs rebounding into the 80s by next week. Another storm system will be poised to move over the region through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
