COVID-19 in Mississippi: 319 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 319 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 310,137 as of April 21.
So far, 7,173 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,678,288 as of April 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 299,066 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated and 1,593,062 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
