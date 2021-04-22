Councilman hosts community meeting to discuss M-Bar, violence in city April 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live or work in Jackson, you have an opportunity to discuss concerns you may have about the violence that plagues the city.
A community meeting is slated for April 22 at the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Councilman Ashby Foote is hosting the meeting tonight where violence and crime will be the topics of conversation.
Specifically, M-Bar nightclub will be discussed following three murders that have occurred within the last year.
Councilman Foote has been outspoken about the nightclub and what steps could be taken to address the violence that has occurred there.
The owner of M-Bar, Richard Bradley, will be attending the meeting to address changes he will be making to the establishment.
Bradley says he plans to add officers to the parking lots around the business.
He is also considering raising the age limit and shortening hours on certain nights during the week.
The meeting will end at 7 p.m., and all are urged to attend.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.