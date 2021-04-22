Consider This: Making Mississippi More Job Friendly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unlike most Southern states, over the past few years Mississippi has been losing population.
People who are making decisions about career opportunities most likely choose a state that has limited barriers for employment. That’s exactly what the state has done by passing two bills that recently became law.
Licensed professionals moving here will soon have an easier time setting up shop and making a living. Under the “Universal Recognition” legislation, people who move to Mississippi who have a license, permit, certificate or other registration in good standing with another state and will be able to receive an equivalent license to practice here.
In fact, Mississippi is the first state in the Southeast to pass a universal recognition bill.
Two years ago, Arizona became the first state to offer universal recognition. As a result, more than 2,800 new Arizona residents applied for and were granted a license to work there. Since then, six other states have also passed similar measures.
The second bill allows individuals to provide eyebrow threading, apply makeup, and apply eyelash extensions without having to obtain state licensing.
Prior to this new law, people who wanted to offer these services had to spend considerable time and money going through a training program that provided little if any training for their practice of choice.
Making Mississippi a job friendly state is very important, and these two measures help us achieve that designation. Over the past year there have been many positive developments here, making our state more appealing, and more welcoming.
Hopefully, making it easier to work here will lead to a more people moving in… and fewer people moving out.
