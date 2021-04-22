City of Jackson ramps up demolition of dilapidated homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent months, the city of Jackson has stepped up efforts to demolish abandoned properties within its borders, with a large portion of that happening in west Jackson.
City council agendas over the last year show an increase in demolition contracts, though the exact number is not known.
On North Alabama Avenue, at least six have been torn down in recent months.
“I’m proud of the mayor and I’m proud of people who are doing things for Jackson,” said Timothy Harris, a west Jackson resident for more than 20 years.
Across the street from his house, green grass now replaces the three dilapidated properties that once stood there. Now he can see everything happening across his street.
“I [had] to look at it, but I ain’t got to look at it no more,” Harris said. “They tearin’ them down.”
A few streets over, State Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. points to a property that recently got torn down.
Crudup also serves as executive director of New Horizon Ministries, an organization that has been doing its part to buy up dozens of rundown properties so they can clear them.
“I believe in the next five years, this area is gonna look completely different than what it looks like today. I mean, we’re already hearing from other outside investors, and folks, even locally, they want to start investing to the process,” Crudup said.
That includes residential developments, Crudup said, and other economic prospects, thanks to West Capitol Street repaving and sidewalk expansion already underway.
“I’m going to do what I can where I live to make my area better. And sometimes it takes one person, one organization to help bring a light and shine positively to make other folks say, ‘Hey, listen, I can be involved as well,’” Crudup said.
Crudup said they’re hoping with other organizations’ help, to bring down a hundred structures in all in the coming months.
3 On Your Side reached out to director of planning and development Jordan Hillman to find out more information on the city’s efforts, including how many properties had been demolished thus far, but she was unavailable for comment.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.