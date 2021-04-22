Chris Tomlin to headline annual Flowood Family Festival on May 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family festival will be held at Flowood’s Liberty Park on May 8.
The event is free to the community and will begin at 4 p.m.
Special guest, Chris Tomlin, will also be performing at the festival around 8:30 p.m.
Flowood Mayor Gary Rhodes says, “God’s blessings on this city and its people are evident every day. We are happy to have Chris Tomlin sing and celebrate those blessings at this year’s festival.”
The event will also have other activities such as:
- A Space Jump
- Kid’s Karaoke
- Petting Zoo
- Fireworks
The annual Flowood Family Festival is designed to celebrate community and family.
Because of COVID-19, the event will encourage social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.
If you have any questions, you are advised to contact Janet Reihle at 601-932-8007 or email director@flowoodchamber.com.
